Pakistan Players Can Now Participate in More T20 Leagues

London [UK], Feb 7 (ANI): Pakistan cricketers will now be able to participate in more T20 leagues across the globe as the country's cricket board has made a major change in its policies.The permission to play in other leagues will be dependent on a number of factors including taking part in the national one-day cup and the T20 cup, ESPN Cricinfo reported.The earlier policy which first came in 2018 imposed restrictions on players participating in several leagues, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reviewed its policy for the first time.The PCB took the board of governors into confidence to approve the new NOC guidelines for all national and domestic cricketers.The procedure to issue a NOC will be more thorough and it will be based on the player's prospects for national selection, fitness and fulfilling the domestic commitments. Once NOC is handed out, it won't be revoked.The board aims to maintain a balance between players taking part in national tournaments and their workload, while also ensuring that players don't face financial losses during a period when they are not playing any domestic cricket.Pakistan's coach Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to play a key role in handing out NOC's to players to participate in the global T20 leagues.Last year, PCB revoked NOC's of several players and as a result, they were not able to participate in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. (ANI)

