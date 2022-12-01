Rawalpindi, Dec 1: The inaugural Test between Pakistan and England will commence as scheduled later on Thursday after the Ben Stokes-led side informed they had enough players to field an eleven for the clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. As many as seven England players had fallen sick just 24 hours ahead of the contest, but the tourists announced they had enough players to field a side.Steve Smith Equals With Sir Don Bradman, Scores 29th Test Century During AUS vs WI Perth Test

"The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has informed the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today (Thursday, 1 December) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium," England Cricket said in a statement, according to ICC.

England had announced their final XI for the clash on Wednesday, but might alter their side if players are still struggling with the illness.

While England are out of contention to reach next year's World Test Championship final, the series is crucial for Pakistan as they attempt to qualify.

Pakistan currently sit in fifth place on the standings with a 51.85 percentage and can still finish inside the top two places with positive results against England and in their upcoming series against New Zealand.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

