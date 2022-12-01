Steve Smith scored a century on day two of the first Test between Australia and West Indies at Perth. This is Smith's 29th Test century as he equals with Sir Don Bradman. Apart from Smith, Marnus Labuschagne scored 204.

Hundred up for Smith!

Steve Smith notches up Test century number 29! Australia turn the screws in Perth 👀 Watch #AUSvWI on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 Scorecard: https://t.co/GmPHL3FnGN pic.twitter.com/WfJa6iZ9Ok — ICC (@ICC) December 1, 2022

