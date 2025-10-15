Mumbai, October 15: The Bollywood celebrities flocked to the cremation ground to attend the final rites of the actor Pankaj Dheer in Mumbai on Tuesday. Veteran television and film actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for playing Karna in the iconic TV series 'Mahabharat,' has died after a prolonged battle with cancer. The news of his death was confirmed by actor Amit Behl to ANI. Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra attended the funeral of the Mahabharat actor to pay tribute to the veteran artist. The actor donned a white shirt and a denim jeans for the visit. ‘Mahabharat’ Actor Pankaj Dheer, Who Played Karna, Dies of Cancer at 68; Co-Star ‘Arjun’ Feroz Khan Pays Tribute, Son Nikitin Dheer Shares Cryptic Post.

Singer Mika Singh also attended the funeral of Dheer on Tuesday. The singer looked emotional during his visit. The Indian filmmaker duo Abbas Mastaan arrived at the funeral dressed in white. Salman Khan also arrived at the funeral amid high security to pay his last respects to the actor and friend Dheer. Pankaj Dheer was one of the most respected actors on Indian television, having appeared in several memorable shows such as 'Chandrakanta,' 'Badho Bahu,' and 'Kanoon.' His film credits included 'Soldier,' 'Andaz,' 'Baadshah,' and 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. 'The actor's last television appearance was in 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare' (2024), and he was also seen in the 2019 web series 'Poison.'

