Parbhani, December 12: Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap on Thursday said that around 50 people have been arrested and 8 cases have been filed in connection with the violence in the Parbhani city of Maharashtra late December 11. The official also said that all the arrests were made at the spot of the incident, adding that a deputy superintendent of police and other nine police personnel sustained minor injuries following the violence.

Speaking to ANI, the Special Inspector General said, "So far, 8 cases have been registered at different police stations. We have arrested 50 people so far in this regard. While bringing the situation under control, after the stone pelting yesterday afternoon, we nabbed these people. It is incorrect that we arrested a few people during the combing operation last night. All the arrests so far have been made at the spot of the incident." Parbhani Riot: Nanded Police Patrol in Violence-Hit Maharashtra’s City After Riot Breaks Out Over Alleged Vandalising of Replica of Indian Constitution (Watch Video).

"One of our Deputy SPs and 9 other police personnel sustained minor injuries. They are receiving medical treatment. The situation became normal after yesterday afternoon. We have our manpower in the district, and we have also received SRPF personnel. A route march was also conducted in the morning. As of now, the situation is normal," said the official.

Adding further, he said, "After the incident, a few programs were scheduled at different places in Nanded range - rasta roko and bandh, but the situation is normal there as well...Most of the 8 cases registered so far pertain to stone pelting, damage to public property and unlawful assembly. The 50 people have been arrested in these cases." Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam spoke on the violence in Parbhani city and said, "It should be investigated if the people lost in Maharashtra are deliberately creating this violence. It should also be checked if this is a conspiracy to defame the new government. Whosoever is involved in this will not be spared."

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said that law and order have been restored in Parbhani City and the situation is under control following violence over the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution. "The situation has been under control since last night. Law and order is fine there," said Ajit Pawar. Violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution. Earlier in the day, police personnel held a flag march in Parbhani city. ‘Law and Order Restored, Situation Under Control’: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Violence in Parbhani City.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power. "The results of Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on 23rd November and it took them (Mahayuti) 10-11 days to decide the name of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs. There is no information regarding the state cabinet ministers. Violence broke out in the Parbhani city and we don't know who is the home minister of the state as law and order is a state subject. The Chief Minister and Deputy CMs are in Delhi. Will the state government run from Delhi? The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible," said Chaturvedi.

On Wednesday, a team of Nanded police patrolled the violence-hit Parbhani. Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap said, "The situation is peaceful. The people who had gathered here in the afternoon, they had to give a representation to the District Magistrate--those people damaged some shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings of shops." "Later, the police had to use some force to control the situation. We have detained about 50 people. The process of registering cases against them has started. The accused of this incident has also been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. He is currently undergoing treatment as the mob has beaten him--he is undergoing treatment; his mental condition is not good. We have also found the documents during the investigation. So I appeal to everyone to maintain peace without giving much importance to this incident," he added.

Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace."The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

