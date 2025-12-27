Paris, December 27: Three women were stabbed at different Paris metro stations on Friday, causing panic among commuters. The attacks took place within a short span of time on Metro Line 3, French authorities said, Euro News reported. According to the prosecutor's office, the man attacked three women with a knife at Republique, Arts et Metiers and Opera stations around 4 pm. All three victims were given medical treatment and are safe. Police said the suspect was identified and tracked using CCTV footage from the metro stations and location data from his mobile phone. He was later arrested in the Paris region. At Least 15 Injured in Stabbing Incident at Yokohama Rubber Factory in Japan's Shizuoka.

The Paris public transport operator RATP said firefighters reached the stations quickly, police teams secured the area, and additional security staff were deployed on the affected metro line to reassure passengers. France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez praised the police and security agencies for quickly identifying and arresting the suspect. "I congratulate the investigators and police officers of the regional transport police of the @prefpolice who identified and then apprehended, along with the #ValdOise police officers, the alleged perpetrator of the knife attacks committed in the Parisian metro this afternoon, particularly thanks to the video surveillance camera network and their exceptional knowledge of the terrain," he wrote in an X post. UK Knife Attack: Multiple People Stabbed on Huntingdon-Bound Train in Cambridgeshire, 2 Suspects Arrested (Watch Videos).

Transport police have registered a case of attempted homicide and assault with a weapon. The police are now trying to establish the motive behind the attacks. Security remains tight across France, especially during the New Year as the festivities begin. European capitals are on high alert due to past violent incidents and threats targeting public places and festive gatherings. Last week, Minister Nunez had already asked officials to maintain "maximum vigilance" across the country. He cited a very high terror threat level and the risk of public disorder, and directed authorities to increase visible security presence to deter attacks, France 24 reported.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)