People Moving Towards Home Stopped by Police at Delhi-UP Border

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Police stopped people in large numbers late Friday evening who tried to cross the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur.The people were walking towards their homes in different districts of Uttar Pradesh amid nationwide lockdown. They are now returning to the places where they stay in Delhi.Migrants living in the national capital started fleeing after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.With no buses and trains, migrant labourers trying to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes in small towns and villages. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama had on Thursday announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the underprivileged, poor and migrant workers. (ANI)

