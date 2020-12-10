Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has started preparing for her much-anticipated film Phone-Bhoot. The 'Bharat' actor on Wednesday took to Instagram to treat her fans with a sneak peek video of her 'prep time' for Phone-Bhoot, using the story sharing feature of the photo-sharing app. "Prep time- But look at these cutest post," the actor wrote using a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoticon. With 'these cutest post', Kaif is referring to the fluorescent arrow-shaped stationery flags. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer To Roll By November End In Goa

Earlier in the month of July, actor Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi announced that they are all set to team up for an upcoming horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. The trio took to Instagram to share the first look of the film through a poster in which the actors were seen dressed in black coloured suits with white coloured shirts underneath them. Phone Bhoot: Ishaan Khatter Assures Fans That His Horror-Comedy With Katrina Kaif, Sidhant Chaturvedi Is Going to Be a Laugh Riot

The Gurmmeet Singh directorial horror-comedy starring the trio of Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan for the first time will go on the floors in 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)