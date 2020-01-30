Portfolios Allocated in Jharkhand, Soren Keeps Home

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Portfolios were allocated among 11 ministers of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led government with Chief Minister Hemant Soren keeping key department of Home. The Chief Minister also kept Personnel, Administrative Reforms, Rajbhasha, Vigilance and other departments not allocated to any other minister.Alamgir Alam was given Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development while Rameshwar Oraon got departments of Finance and Planning, Commerce, Food Supplies, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs.Labour and Employment and Training went to Satyanand Bhokta while Champai Soren was given Departments of Scheduled Tribes and Other Backwards Classes besides Transport.Haaji Hussain Ansari got the Minority Development department.The portfolios of School Education and Literacy and Liquor Prohibition Department were allocated to Jagarnath Mehto.Women, Child Development and Social Security was allocated to Joba Manjhi,Health, Medical Education, Family Welfare and Disaster Management was allocated to Banna Gupta while Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives to Badal and Drinking Water and Cleanliness Department were given to Mithilesh Kumar Thakur.Speaking to ANI, Banna Gupta said that the government will study Mohalla Clinics of Delhi and see if the scheme can be implemented in Jharkhand. "We will not waste time in big announcements like previous governments. We have got the mandate, now we will serve people. I will look into strengthening healthcare in villages and fix problems of government hospitals. We will study clinics in Delhi and other policies across different states to create a system to help people of Jharkhand," he said. (ANI)

