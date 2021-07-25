Several members from the Indian film industry have taken to social media to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik on winning gold at World Cadet Championship in Hungary. Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram Story and lauded Priya on her achievement. "Another proud moment, Congratulations Priya Malik. Girl Power," she wrote. Priya won the women's 73 kg weight category gold medal after defeating wrestler Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the final. Priya Malik Wins Gold Medal in World Cadet Wrestling Championship 2021 in Budapest, Bhumi Pednekar and Vatsal Sheth Confuses the Feat With Tokyo Oympics Win.

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a picture of Priya on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Congratulations Priya Malik. You make India proud." Chef Ranveer Brar tweeted: "Winning streak continues for India! Another champion making us proud. Congratulations Priya Malik for securing gold." Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu Bags Silver Medal for India; Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor and Others Celebrate Weightlifter’s Iconic Win.

Celebs Laud Priya Malik For Her Win

Ranveer Brar

Winning streak continues for India! Another champion making us proud. Congratulations to #priyamalik for securing a gold in Wrestling World Cadet Championship! pic.twitter.com/XRktmX2beP — Ranveer Brar (@ranveerbrar) July 25, 2021

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Insta Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits:: Instagram)

Actor Sara Ali Khan has also extended her congratulations to Priya. She posted a few emojis of the trophy and gold medal on her Instagram Story.

"Congrats," Sara posted. Actors Sagrika Ghatge and Sanjay Kapoor among many others have congratulated Priya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)