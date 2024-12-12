Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has hit the milestone of Rs 1000 crore at the global box office in just six days, making it the fastest Indian film to register the feat. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s Action Drama Mints INR 294 Crore Worldwide, Sets Record for Highest Opening Day in Indian Cinema.

The Sukumar-directed movie, which is a sequel to 2021's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, released on December 5 with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam.

Watch ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ Trailer:

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the project, shared the movie's latest box office figures on social media and said the film has earned Rs 1002 crore gross.

"THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM rewrites history at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule becomes the FASTEST INDIAN FILM to cross 1000 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 6 days #PUSHPA2HitsFastest1000Cr. Sukumar redefines commercial cinema," the banner posted on X.

In the coveted Rs 1000 crore club, Pushpa 2 joins movies like Aamir Khan's Dangal, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan.

The Hindi version of Pushpa 2, whose trailer was launched by Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Patna last month, has so far collected Rs 375 crore in nett box office earnings, Mythri Movie Makers said in a separate post.

"Another sensational day for #Pushpa2TheRule at the box office with a Nett of 36 CRORES in Hindi on Tuesday. Fastest to hit 375 CRORES NETT mark in Hindi in just 6 days. RULING IN CINEMAS," the studio said.

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

The original film, also directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, was not only a commercial success, amassing over Rs 300 crore in India, but also established a strong fan base beyond the traditional Telugu base. ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun’s Film Hits INR 829 Crore in Opening Weekend.

Pushpa 2: The Rule also features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.