Movies are like experiments, with the box office reaction serving as the litmus paper test to determine whether a film’s release has succeeded or not. In the case of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the test results are clear: it passed with flying colours. The second instalment of Sukumar’s saga has captivated audiences and critics alike since its release on December 5 and has reportedly been released on over 12,000 screens worldwide. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film has created the perfect buzz. With critics and audiences singing its praises, Pushpa 2 is destined to rule the box office. Speaking of the box office, the film sold over 3 million tickets on BookMyShow, shattering records previously held by Kalki 2829, KGF Chapter 2, and Baahubali 2. On its opening day, it earned a massive INR 175 crore and now INR 294 crore worldwide. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun–Sukumar’s Action Drama Hits INR 175 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

Now, PVR Cinemas have shared that Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has created history by becoming the biggest Indian film at the box office, with INR 294 crores worldwide earnings on Day 1. This makes Sukumar's film the highest opening day in Indian cinema. PVR Cinemas shared a poster and captioned it, "THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM creates HISTORY at the box office. #Pushpa2TheRule grosses ₹294 CRORES worldwide on Day 1, making it THE HIGHEST OPENING DAY in Indian Cinema." ‘No More Benefit Shows in the State’: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy Imposes Ban After Stampede at Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Premiere.

About Pushpa 2 The Rule

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, was released on December 5, with paid premieres held on December 4. Unfortunately, these premieres led to a tragic stampede. In response to the incident, Telangana's Cinematography Minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, has imposed a ban on paid benefit shows in the state.

