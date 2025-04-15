Shimla, April 15: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday released an instalment of Rs 4,500 each to 1,926 women under the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana' covering the months of April, May, and June. During the 78th Himachal Day celebrations held at Killar of Pangi valley, a total amount of Rs 86.67 lakh was disbursed in three instalments. CM Sukhu announced that all remaining eligible women in Pangi Valley would be provided benefits under the scheme upon completion of the necessary formalities.

The Chief Minister said that to provide Rs. 1,500 per month to eligible women, the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana will also cover women who attain the age of 21 years between January 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026, as well as those working as domestic helpers. The Chief Minister also honoured government employees for rendering outstanding services in the region during the Himachal Day function. Himachal CM Dedicates Developmental Projects to Residents of Pangi.

The awardees included JBT teacher Devi Charan from GPS Phindpar, JBT teacher Surinder Kumar from GPS Kulal, surgeon Dr. Vishal Sharma from Civil Hospital Killar, Principal Bhagwan Das Chauhan of GSSS Killar, Tehsildar of Pangi Shanta Kumar, Assistant Professor of Geography Dr. Promila Devi from Government College Pangi and SHO of Pangi Police Station Joginder Singh. In addition, the Chief Minister felicitated the best-performing police stations in the state for the year 2024. Sukhu to Preside State-level Function on Himachal Day on April 15.

Bilaspur Sadar Police Station, BSL Colony Police Station in Mandi district and Damtal Police Station in Kangra district were honoured for excellence in crime control, investigation and overall performance. The Women's Police Station in Una was also honoured as the best women's police station in Himachal Pradesh. A colourful cultural programme was presented as part of the celebrations, and the Chief Minister felicitated both the parade contingents and the cultural teams for their enthusiastic and commendable performances.

