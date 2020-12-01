American superstar Robert John Downey Jr treated his fans to a classy yet humorous post on Tuesday. The 55-year-old actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a snazzy picture of self with a caption, "Feeling ducky, might delete later I don't know..." with a duck emoticon. The 'Iron Man' star mentioned it as a throwback picture in which he is seen sitting and posing on a bullet bike amid a shoot day as two vanity vans in his background can be spotted from the post. Robert Downey Jr Wishes Avengers Endgame Co-Stars Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo on Birthday, Says ‘World Is Lucky to Know You Two’

'Feeling cute might delete later' is the original meme trend to which 'The Sherlock Holmes' star added a humorous effect. The reason behind the same is the yellow coloured duck toy he is carrying in his hand while posing. The post garnered more than 3 million likes within a few hours of posting with comments section flooded with fans compliments for the star. After Chris Pratt Gets Support From Robert Downey Jr And Mark Ruffalo Against Online Hate, Fans Troll Them For Not Taking Stand For Brie Larson

Check Out Robert Downey Jr's Instagram Post Below:

On the work front, Robert will also be seen in his upcoming movies like Cate Shortland directorial, 'Black Widow', 'Sherlock Holmes 3' and upcoming sports comedy-drama, 'All-Star Weekend' to be helmed by 'Jamie Foxx'.

