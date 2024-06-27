Same-Sex Couple Wedding in Gurugram: Anju Sharma Marries Kavita Tappu in Traditional Ceremony, Both Say 'Happy and Proud of Our Decision' (Watch Videos)

A same-sex couple, Anju and Kavita, recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Kavita expressed her happiness and noted that Anju is very caring. She also voiced her disapproval of society's non-acceptance and the pestering attitude towards them.

Agency News ANI| Jun 27, 2024 10:23 AM IST
A+
A-
Same-Sex Couple Wedding in Gurugram: Anju Sharma Marries Kavita Tappu in Traditional Ceremony, Both Say 'Happy and Proud of Our Decision' (Watch Videos)
Kavita and Anju (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

Mumbai, June 27: A same-sex couple, Anju and Kavita, recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Kavita expressed her happiness and noted that Anju is very caring. She also voiced her disapproval of society's non-acceptance and the pestering attitude towards them.

"I was aware that our videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag my family into it. My partner is extremely caring. I am proud of my decision and very happy with her. It has been two months since our marriage, but we want to adopt an orphan child in the future. We are lucky that our families were so understanding," said Kavita. Same-Sex Marriage in Gurugram: Two Women, Kavita Tappu and Anju Sharma, Tie Knot in Full-Fledged Indian Wedding in Haryana, Pics and Videos Surface.

Same-Sex Marriage in Gurugram

"The people just keep pestering my brother, father, and brother's 1.5-year-old son, but why should we care about them? My mother is still not okay with our marriage, but it is just a matter of time; she will be fine with our decision. A mother's heart is such," added Kavita. Same-Sex Marriage Judgment: Supreme Court Refuses to Recognise Marriage Equality Rights for LGBTQIA+ Community, Asks Govt to Set Up Committee to Examine Rights of Queer Couples

She mentioned that her partner has been taking proper care of her and has assured her of support. "She is a TV serial artist. I was a makeup artist and worked in Haryana for ten years.

But now I don't work as she has assured me that she will earn, and there is no need for me to work," she explained.

Notably, in 2023, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict on the issue of recognizing same-sex marriages.

On October 17, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to recognize the right of same-sex couples to enter into marriages or have civil unions and left the decision to the Parliament.

The Supreme Court unanimously stated it cannot strike down the provisions of the Special Marriage Act (SMA) or reinterpret the law to include non-heterosexual couples. The top court heard arguments over 10 days in April and May.

These arguments ranged from the right to equality and privacy to the legal privileges and rights bestowed by marriage and the impact of sposition" content="2">

Same-Sex Couple Wedding in Gurugram: Anju Sharma Marries Kavita Tappu in Traditional Ceremony, Both Say 'Happy and Proud of Our Decision' (Watch Videos)

A same-sex couple, Anju and Kavita, recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Kavita expressed her happiness and noted that Anju is very caring. She also voiced her disapproval of society's non-acceptance and the pestering attitude towards them.

Agency News ANI| Jun 27, 2024 10:23 AM IST
A+
A-
Same-Sex Couple Wedding in Gurugram: Anju Sharma Marries Kavita Tappu in Traditional Ceremony, Both Say 'Happy and Proud of Our Decision' (Watch Videos)
Kavita and Anju (Photo Credit- X/@ANI)

Mumbai, June 27: A same-sex couple, Anju and Kavita, recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Kavita expressed her happiness and noted that Anju is very caring. She also voiced her disapproval of society's non-acceptance and the pestering attitude towards them.

"I was aware that our videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag my family into it. My partner is extremely caring. I am proud of my decision and very happy with her. It has been two months since our marriage, but we want to adopt an orphan child in the future. We are lucky that our families were so understanding," said Kavita. Same-Sex Marriage in Gurugram: Two Women, Kavita Tappu and Anju Sharma, Tie Knot in Full-Fledged Indian Wedding in Haryana, Pics and Videos Surface.

Same-Sex Marriage in Gurugram

"The people just keep pestering my brother, father, and brother's 1.5-year-old son, but why should we care about them? My mother is still not okay with our marriage, but it is just a matter of time; she will be fine with our decision. A mother's heart is such," added Kavita. Same-Sex Marriage Judgment: Supreme Court Refuses to Recognise Marriage Equality Rights for LGBTQIA+ Community, Asks Govt to Set Up Committee to Examine Rights of Queer Couples

She mentioned that her partner has been taking proper care of her and has assured her of support. "She is a TV serial artist. I was a makeup artist and worked in Haryana for ten years.

But now I don't work as she has assured me that she will earn, and there is no need for me to work," she explained.

Notably, in 2023, the Supreme Court of India delivered a landmark verdict on the issue of recognizing same-sex marriages.

On October 17, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to recognize the right of same-sex couples to enter into marriages or have civil unions and left the decision to the Parliament.

The Supreme Court unanimously stated it cannot strike down the provisions of the Special Marriage Act (SMA) or reinterpret the law to include non-heterosexual couples. The top court heard arguments over 10 days in April and May.

These arguments ranged from the right to equality and privacy to the legal privileges and rights bestowed by marriage and the impact of same-sex marriages on children. Those opposing the petitioners included the Central government, the national child rights body NCPCR, and the Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, a body of Islamic scholars.

Tags:
Anju Sharma Gurugram Haryana Kavita Tappu Same sex marriage
You might also like
Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding
News

Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding
Thai Actors ‘Newyear’ Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and ‘Both’ Nattapong Chinsoponsap Set To Tie the Knot Following Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand (View Pics)
Entertainment

Thai Actors ‘Newyear’ Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and ‘Both’ Nattapong Chinsoponsap Set To Tie the Knot Following Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand (View Pics)
You might also like
Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding
News

Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding
Thai Actors ‘Newyear’ Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and ‘Both’ Nattapong Chinsoponsap Set To Tie the Knot Following Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand (View Pics)
Entertainment

Thai Actors ‘Newyear’ Kitiwhut Sawutdimilin and ‘Both’ Nattapong Chinsoponsap Set To Tie the Knot Following Legalisation of Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand (View Pics)
Water Crisis: AAP Leader Atishi Claims Haryana Government Has Closed All Gates of Barrage That Releases Water to Delhi (Watch Video)
News

Water Crisis: AAP Leader Atishi Claims Haryana Government Has Closed All Gates of Barrage That Releases Water to Delhi (Watch Video)
Assembly Elections: EC Starts Updating Electoral Rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir
News

Assembly Elections: EC Starts Updating Electoral Rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir
News

Water Crisis: AAP Leader Atishi Claims Haryana Government Has Closed All Gates of Barrage That Releases Water to Delhi (Watch Video)
Assembly Elections: EC Starts Updating Electoral Rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir
News

Assembly Elections: EC Starts Updating Electoral Rolls for Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiT20 World Cup 2024Euro 2024Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiKylian MbappeRahul GandhiIndia National Cricket TeamCopa America 2024NeymarHardik Pandya