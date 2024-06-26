A same-sex couple recently got married in a full-fledged Indian wedding in Haryana's Gurugram. Photos of their wedding have gone viral on social media. The couple, Kavita Tappu and Anju Sharma, took nuptial vows in the presence of family and friends at Chhoti Panchayat Dharamshala on April 24. The couple first met in 2020 during a shoot for Anju's YouTube channel. The two soon struck a connection and ended up marrying each other. Same-Sex Marriage Verdict: Right To Choose Life Partner Lies at the Root of Article 21 of Constitution, Says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Same-Sex Marriage in Gurugram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Times of India (@timesofindia)

Two Women Tie Knot in Haryana

Kavita Tappu and Anju Sharma Speak About Their Decision:

#WATCH | Mumbai: A same-sex couple Anju and Kavita recently got married in a traditional ceremony in Gurugram. Kavita says, "I was aware that our videos would go viral on social media, but it feels bad when people drag my family into it... She is extremely caring... I am proud… pic.twitter.com/9sc3hdV44X — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)