Schools, Colleges in HP to Not Hold Mass Gatherings Amid Coronavirus Scare

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): All schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh have been asked not to hold functions and conferences to avoid gathering amid the ongoing coronavirus scare, officials said on Friday."All schools and colleges are directed to not hold functions and conferences to avoid gathering in the wake of coronavirus," Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, said in an order.Meanwhile, schools and colleges in several states and union territories including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra have been closed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.So far, 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country. (ANI)

