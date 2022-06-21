New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): According to a new study, Solar cell technology is a popular source of clean energy. Organic solar cells, which are part of the third generation of solar cells, are gaining traction as a key technology for generating solar ray energy in cities because they can be printed and applied to building exterior walls or glass windows.

The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Nano Energy'.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kidnapped While on Her Way to See Doctor, Gang Raped For Months; Accused Arrested.

The study states that the photoactive area that absorbs sunlight and converts it to electricity remains significantly smaller than 0.1 cm2. Additionally, commercialization is obstructed by performance and reproducibility problems that occur when expanding the cell area to several m2 where practical energy supply levels are available.

A research team led by Dr Hae Jung Son of the Advanced Photovoltaics Research Center at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST; President: Seok-Jin Yoon) discovered the factors causing performance degradation in large-area organic solar cells and announced the development of a new polymer additive material for large-area, organic solar cell technology development.

Also Read | India vs England Rescheduled Test: Rahul Dravid Joins Team, Ravi Ashwin Set to Reach Soon.

The research team focused on the photoactive layer's compositional form in organic solar cells and the solution process, which is a part of the organic solar cell manufacturing process. The spin coating method, a solution process mainly used in the laboratory research stage, creates a uniform photoactive layer mixture as the solvent evaporates rapidly while the substrate rotates at a high speed.

However, the large-area, continuous solution process designed for industrial use caused solar cell performance deterioration because the solar cell material solution's solvent evaporation rate was too slow. Consequently, unwanted aggregation between the photoactive materials can be formed.

The research team developed a polymer additive that can prevent this phenomenon by interacting with materials prone to aggregate. As a result, ternary photoactive layers containing polymer additives were fabricated to prevent aggregation in photoactive layers. Additionally, owing to possible nano-level structure control, solar cell performance improvements and stability security are acquired against light-induced temperature increases during solar cell operation.

A 14.7 per cent module efficiency was achieved, resulting in a 23.5 per cent performance increase compared to that of the conventional binary system. Efficiency and stability were simultaneously demonstrated by maintaining over 84 per cent initial efficiency for 1,000 hours, even in an 85 heated environment.

KIST's Dr Son stated, "We have gotten closer to organic solar cell commercialization by proposing the core principle of a solar cell material capable of high-quality, large-area solution processing," further expressing that "commercialization through follow-up research will make eco-friendly self-sufficient energy generation possible that is easily applicable to exterior building walls and automobiles and also utilized as an energy source for mobile and IoT devices." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)