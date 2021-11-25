Actor Sunny Hinduja, who rose to fame with TVF's 'Aspirants', marked his birthday on Thursday by announcing that he has joined the cast of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Shehzada'. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen posing along with the clapperboard of the film. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up the First Schedule of Rohit Dhawan Directorial in Mumbai.

He added the caption, "Socha birthday ki shuruvaat should be with a blast !! Super happy and excited to be a part of "Shehzada"." Friends, fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.Actor Amol Parashar dropped a string of fire emoticons. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan to Begin Shooting for His Next Film in Delhi (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Hinduja's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Hinduja (@hindujasunny)

"Star is born. Rockingggggggggg," a fan wrote. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)