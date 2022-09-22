New Delhi, Sep 22: India opener Shikhar Dhawan urged the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath to take action against those who are responsible for the mess, after the video of Kabaddi players eating food kept in the toilet went viral. The 36-year-old Dhawan said that he was disheartened to see the Kabaddi players at a state level tournament having food in the toilet. "This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in the toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action," Dhawan tweeted.https://www.latestly.com/sports/cricket/sports-news-boom-time-bumrah-mystery-amid-death-bowling-woes-4234991.html

However, the district sports officer in Saharanpur, Animesh Saxena, was suspended following reports that food, that was served to players, was kept in the toilet of the sports complex.Additional Chief Secretary Sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that Animesh Saxena has been suspended with immediate effect. The state government had directed ADM Finance and Revenue, Rajnish Kumar Mishra, to investigate the incident.

The players claimed that they were being served half-cooked food which was kept in the toilet due to a shortage of space. The Directorate of Sports had sought a reply from the district magistrate on the incident. On September 16, the first day of the three-day sub-junior girls Kabaddi competition, the players were served half-cooked rice for lunch, when the players raised questions about the undercooked rice, the cook picked up the rice layer and placed it in the toilet. Inside the toilet, some 'pooris' were found lying on a piece of paper on the floor. Apart from this, many players had to eat only vegetables and salads for lunch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2022 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).