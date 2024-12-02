Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall and her husband, Ashesh L Sajnani, have announced the name of their newborn daughter, revealing her to the world as "Shukar." The couple, who tied the knot in 2023, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 27 November 2024, Wednesday, and have shared their joy and gratitude through heartfelt posts on social media. Sonnalli Seygall Becomes a Mum! ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Welcomes Baby Girl with Ashesh Sajnani.

Sonnalli, widely recognized for her role in the 2011 hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, took to Instagram to introduce her daughter. In her post, she expressed her overwhelming emotions and described the name Shukar as a reflection of the gratitude they feel in their lives.

Sonnalli Seygall Names Daughter 'Shukar'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

She wrote, "Introducing our beautiful daughter, Shukar--a name that embodies the gratitude we've carried in our hearts throughout our lives. She is our little miracle, a living testament to the abundance of love, joy, and blessings that surround us. May she grow to always recognize the beauty in each moment and live a life filled with thankfulness, just as she has been a blessing beyond words to us. Welcome to the world, our Shukar-our miracle of abundance."

Earlier, Ashesh also shared a memorable video on social media, showing him joyfully dancing in the delivery room after the arrival of their baby girl. The caption read, "Our baby is here," further sharing their excitement with fans.

In August of this year, the couple announced their pregnancy through a series of playful and heartwarming photos.

Sonnalli shared pictures of herself showing off her baby bump, enjoying chips and chocolates, while Ashesh was seen holding a beer bottle in one hand and a baby milk sipper in the other.

Their pet dog also made a special appearance in the images. Sonnalli captioned the post, "From beer bottles to baby bottles... Ashesh's life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1... now eating for 2! Meanwhile, Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother.

Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024. Baby coming."

The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July, have also shared their wedding moments.

Sonnalli posted pictures from their beautiful ceremony held in June 2023 at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz, Mumbai. ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Actress Sonnalli Seygall Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Ashesh Sajnani; Here’s How the New Father Reacted!.

Sonnalli's career began with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, where she rose to fame. She went on to appear in films such as High Jack, Ishq Da Rog, and Jai Mummy Di. Before entering Bollywood, she was a ramp model and participated in the Miss India Worldwide competition.