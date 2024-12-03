Seoul, December 3: The South Korean parliament has voted to defy the country's president and immediately lift his martial law declaration. President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate “anti-state” forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathising with communist North Korea. South Korea Martial Law: Chaos in Parliament As Special Forces Take Control (Watch Video).

Situation in South Korea

Situation in South Korea 🇰🇷❗️ pic.twitter.com/JrrgPAdPLT — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) December 3, 2024

The surprising move harkened back to an era of authoritarian leaders that the country has not seen since the 1980s, and it was immediately denounced by the opposition and the leader of Yoon's own conservative party.

