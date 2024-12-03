Chaos erupted in South Korea's Parliament as special forces started taking control after emergency martial law was declared. In a video, special forces can be seen clashing and manhandling the lawmakers and media persons. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing opposition parties of crippling governance, sympathising with North Korea, and undermining the nation’s constitutional order. South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol Declares Martial Law Amid Political Crisis.

Chaos in South Korea Parliament

"대한민국 군인들이 시민을 향해 총을 들고 서있습니다" 오마이뉴스 티비에서 지금 이 얘기 하자마자 이 장면 나오는데 지금 군인이 총을 겨누는거임????? pic.twitter.com/pu1XqnP2MY — three piece suit (@threepiecesuit) December 3, 2024

