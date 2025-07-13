London, Jul 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on fourth day of the third Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 387

Also Read | Highest Successful Run-Chases at the Lord's Cricket Ground in Tests: Top 5 Totals Chased Down at Iconic Venue in Longest Format.

India 1st Innings: 387

England 2nd Innings:

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India, Chelsea vs PSG: Where To Watch CWC Final Match Live Telecast on TV and Online With Free Football Score Updates in IST?.

Zak Crawley c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Nitish Reddy 22

Ben Duckett c Bumrah b Siraj 12

Ollie Pope lbw b Siraj 4

Joe Root b Washington Sundar 40

Harry Brook b Akash Deep 23

Ben Stokes batting 27

Jamie Smith b Washington Sundar 8

Chris Woakes batting 8

Extras: (B-25, LB-5, NB-1) 31

Total: (6 wkts, 52 Overs) 175

Fall of Wickets: 22-1, 42-2, 50-3, 87-4, 154-5, 164-6.

Bowler: Jasprit Bumrah 11-2-31-0, Mohammed Siraj 13-2-31-2, Nitish Kumar Reddy 5-1-20-1, Akash Deep 8-2-30-1, Ravindra Jadeja 8-1-20-0, Washington Sundar 7-2-13-2.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)