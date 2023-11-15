Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Armed with a formidable batting unit and a strong bowling attack, India have stormed into their first World Cup final in 12 years after winning 10 games on the trot, the latest being a 70-run win over New Zealand here Wednesday.
Here is a look at India's unbeaten journey into the World Cup final.
Match 1: India beat Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai.
Match 2: India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets in New Delhi.
Match 3: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Ahmedabad.
Match 4: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune.
Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala.
Match 6: India beat England by 100 runs in Lucknow.
Match 7: India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai.
Match 8: India beat South Africa by 243 runs in Kolkata.
Match 9: India beat The Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru.
Semifinal: India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in Mumbai.
