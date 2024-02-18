New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Aaron Hardie is set to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand as he has suffered a calf injury.

Hardie was not initially chosen for the three-match series, which begins in Wellington on Wednesday, but was added to the side on Friday after Marcus Stoinis was ruled out with a back injury, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | Luton Town vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Before joining the team, the all-rounder was playing for Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania in Hobart.

Hardie was scheduled to fly to Wellington on Monday morning and would miss the fourth day of the Shield clash. However, the batter had some issues with his calf while bowling on the second day and was rushed for a scan. He was taken off the pitch on day three as a precaution and was also removed from the New Zealand Series.

Also Read | India Beat England By 434 Runs in 3rd Test 2024: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja Star as Hosts Go 2-1 Up.

Western Australia coach Adam Voges has said that he will be available to bat on the last day if required.

"He has got a tight calf. It is more precautionary. He will bat if required tomorrow. Hopefully, it is nothing too significant," Voges said.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis had been ruled out of Australia's three-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a back issue.

Stoinis strained his back during the warm-up for the second T20I against the West Indies in Adelaide last Sunday, but he still managed to play. He played an inning of 16 off 15 with the bat, but he also contributed to Glenn Maxwell's 80-run partnership before taking 3 for 36 to maintain his superb bowling record.

Australia's vice-captain and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade is also scheduled to miss the first game of the series on Wednesday in Wellington owing to the birth of his child but is anticipated to return for the remaining two games in Auckland on Friday and Sunday.

Matthew Short, a spin bowling allrounder, is also carrying an injury cloud to New Zealand after sustaining a minor hamstring strain in the ODI series against the West Indies, forcing him to miss the T20Is.

Veteran batters Steven Smith and Travis Head return to the T20 squad for the New Zealand tour after missing the West Indies series, and they are expected to be handed multiple opportunities in the top three as Australia looks to establish their strongest team for the T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in West Indies and USA.

The three-match T20I series between New Zealand and Australia will kick off on February 21 in Wellington. The second and third matches will be played on February 23 and 25, respectively, at Eden Park in Auckland.

Australia's T20 squad to tour New Zealand: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)