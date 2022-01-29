Boca Rio (US), Jan 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a sedate even par 72 in the second round to slip to tied fifth at the Gainbridge LPGA here.

There were no fireworks from Aditi, who after a six-under 66 on the first day, slipped two places on Friday.

Danielle King (68) moved into the lead at 11-under alongside Lydia Ko (70).

Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, bogeyed second and seventh and birdied fifth and eighth and parred the entire back nine of the course.

This is Aditi's first start in 2022 and a good finish here will help her to build a fine season on the LPGA.

Meanwhile, Nishtha Madan, making her LPGA debut, exited early with rounds of 77-80.

Ko had four birdies for a two-under 70 in the second round, while Kang had five birdies against one bogey.

Two players are four shots behind Kang and Ko at -7, including Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69), who will round out Saturday's final grouping off No. 1 tee.

The other is Yuka Saso (70), the 2021 US Women's Open champion. Saso has not missed a cut on Tour since accepting LPGA Tour Membership after that victory.

A group of five individuals, including Aditi share the fifth spot at six-under overall. As many as 74 players made the cut at one-over.

