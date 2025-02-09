New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Spin great R Ashwin has called India and New Zealand the strongest sides heading into the Champions Trophy but warned teams against taking Australia lightly despite the loss of key players to injuries as they "bring their A-game" into marquee tournaments.

The ICC event starts in Pakistan on February 19 with India playing all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid model agreement.

"India has the home advantage in Dubai, and it almost like every other team is playing an away match against India. This is a problem for the other teams, for sure," Ashwin said on his Youtube channel.

With the long-forgotten tri-series making a return after a gap of many years, Ashwin wondered if India should also have played in a triangular tournament instead of a bilateral series against England for better preparation before the Champions Trophy.

"Is this preparation with England enough for the Indian team ahead of CT in Dubai? Should we have played a tri-series too? Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa are playing in Pakistan conditions, which would help them in the CT.

"India only played against England in India, and moreover, we don't have a lot of pleasant memories of playing T20s in Dubai. The toss becomes really crucial in Dubai. I think winning the toss becomes crucial."

Ashwin said New Zealand, despite the absence of the long-serving pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who have quit playing the 50-over format, will pose a challenge to India.

"After India, New Zealand is one of the strongest teams in the Champions Trophy. Since the likes of Southee and Boult are not playing, there is a question mark about their bowling attack. Who will accompany Matt Henry? Will it be Will O-Rourke, who has the potential to be a runaway champion of next generation. Will it be Ben Sears?

"They have an experienced spin attack with Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. Mitchell Santner is the captain, how is he planning to marshall his resources. New Zealand is definitely a strong team. They are one of the challengers to India."

As far as Australia are concerned, Ashwin observed that they transform into a formidable outfit when the stakes are high in ICC events.

"Steven Smith as captain is a marriage made in heaven. Smith is going to captain the team in the Champions Trophy. Will Smith, Head, Maxwell and Labuschagne pull through the team to the semis. I always believe that Australia is a champion team that always brings its A-game in marquee tournaments.

"Considering Australia have a few issues in their bowling department, a lot will depend on Smith's form and captaincy."

Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were on Thursday ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to injuries.

They are also without Mitchell Marsh, who is grappling with a back injury and was ruled out of the tournament on January 31, and Marcus Stoinis, who announced on Thursday that he would be retiring from ODI cricket, removing himself from the squad.

Ashwin also expressed his excitement at the return of tri-series tournaments after a gap of many years.

"Another moment of happiness is the return of the tri-series. Yeah, there are bilateral series happening, including the India-England one. But it feels like England isn't playing serious enough cricket.

"In the recent series against Pakistan, England's template worked, and the absolutely trampled them. Brooke and Duckett scored heavily.

"I don't think the Champions Trophy in Pakistan will have such pitches. It will be far from easy for bowlers, and probably, England's firepower would be back to shooting blanks in the tournament.

The great off-spinner, who announced his retirement from international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, added, "90s kids would definitely understand this fascination for tri-series.

"Now, South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan have decided to reignite the interest in the tri-series and organise a tournament. The revival of tri-series tournaments would breathe life into the ODI format that is gradually getting overlooked.

"The tri-series might be a perfect curtain raiser for what's in store for these teams at the Champions Trophy."

He called South African captain Temba Bavuma one of the "luckiest" cricketers.

"South Africa also have an all-rounder conundrum. Will they play Wiaan Mulder, and can Rabada be the spearhead throughout the tournament? Will Marco Jansen leave an impact in Pakistan?

"South Africa is in the group of death with England, Afghanistan and Australia. Will England play like how they did in India, or transform into something else entirely in CT 2025?

"South Africa is going to be led by (Temba) Bavuma, who I think is one of the luckiest cricketers. They have qualified for the WTC finals, and have played quite good cricket.

"Will Tristan Stubbs be benched? Will Mulder and Jansen play together along with one of Keshav Maharaj and Shamsi?"

