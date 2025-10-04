Mumbai, October 4: Team India's vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance helped the hosts to register a win by an innings and 140 runs over the West Indies side in the first Test of the two-match series being played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday. With the bat, Jadeja played an unbeaten knock of 104 runs from 176 balls, which came with the help of six fours and five sixes in his innings. With the ball, the left-arm spinner took four wickets in his 13 overs, where he conceded 54 runs and bowled three maiden overs in his spell. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Former India Cricketer Mohammad Kaif Credits Ravindra Jadeja ‘Most Valuable Player’ After Heroics Against West Indies.

The West Indies side resumed the second session of the third day from 66/5 in 27 overs with Alick Athanaze (27*) and Justin Greeves (10*) unbeaten on the crease. Both batters added just 26 runs to the total before Athanaze (38) was sent back to the pavillion by off-spinner Washington Sundar.

Following Athanaze's wicket, left-hand batter Khary Pierre came out in the middle to bat along with Greeves when the team score was 92 in the 36th over of the innings. In the 37th over at the score of 98, right-arm pacer Mohammed Siraj took two wickets in the over.

First, he dismissed Greeves (25) on the fourth ball and then Jomel Warrican (0) on the last ball. After the two wickets in quick succession, Johann Layne came to bat, joining Pierre in the middle. The visitors completed the 100-run mark on the fourth ball of the 39th over as Layne smashed a boundary on the bowling of Siraj. Castled! Kuldeep Yadav Dismisses West Indies Captain Roston Chase With An Unplayable Delivery During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

At the score of 122, the Caribbean lost their ninth wicket as Jadeja took his fourth wicket of the innings, dismissing Layne (14) on the first ball of the over.

The last batter to come out to bat was left-handed batter Jayden Seales, who entertained the crowd and the cricket fans with some big hits, but he was sent back after scoring 22 runs off just 12 balls, which was laced with two sixes and a four.

For Team India, other than Jadeja (4/54), the wickets were bagged by Siraj (3/31), Kuldeep (2/23), and Sundar (1/18) in their respective spells in the fourth innings. The West Indies Cricket Team was bundled out for just 146 runs as wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Seals. With this wicket, the Shubman Gill-led side registered a victory over the opponents by an innings and 140 runs.

Earlier, India had declared at 448/5 in 128 overs, with an all-rounder pair of Ravindra Jadeja (104* in 176 balls, with six fours and five sixes) and Washington Sundar (9*) unbeaten. India gained a massive 286-run lead in reply to WI's first innings total of 162 runs. Skipper Roston Chase (2/90) was the top wicket taker for WI, while Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican and Khary Pierre got one each.

It was a steady 68-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 in 54 balls, with seven fours) and KL Rahul that kick-started things off for India. Jaiswal looked extremely fluent, gathering boundaries against the spin-pac duo of Warrican and Seales. However, caught by keeper Shai Hope while cutting, Jaiswal lost his wicket. IND vs WI 1st Test 2025: Dhruv Jurel Credits Support From KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja on Way to Scoring Maiden Century.

Next, it was Sai Sudharsan's turn to make an impact and take a positive step towards sealing the number three spot, but skipper Chase trapped him lbw. India was 90/2. India ended the day one at 121/2, with KL Rahul (53*) having reached his half-century and having skipper Shubman Gill (18*) by his side.

On the second day, the Rahul-Gill partnership continued to grow, as the pair adapted a slightly more attacking approach. Skipper Gill reached his half-century in 94 with five fours, but handed an easy lob to slips while attempting a reverse sweep. India was 188/3 in 57 overs.

KL did reach his century, but threw away his wicket to Warrican for a 197-ball 100 (with 12 fours), leaving India at 218/4. It was a great moment for Rahul nonetheless, as he managed his first century at home since 2016, ever since his 199 against England in Chennai. He also joined Sunil Gavaskar (33 tons), Virender Sehwag (22 tons) and Murali Vijay (12 tons) as the fourth opener to reach 10 centuries or more as an Indian opener.

Following that, the right and left combination of Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc against pace and spin alike. While Jurel mesmerised the crowd with his drives and cuts, it was Jadeja's step-out sixes against Warrican which stood as highlights. Nitish Kumar Reddy Catch Video: Watch Team India Cricketer Pull Off Sensational Diving Effort to Dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul During IND vs WI 1st Test 2025.

Both batters managed to reach their centuries. However, the Khary Pierre ended the 206-run stand, removing Jurel (125 in 210 with 15 fours and three sixes) as Hope caught behind him. India was 424/4. With Jadeja having reached his sixth Test ton, India ended the second day at 448/5. Earlier on day one, it was the West Indies who won the toss and elected to bat first. Except for a 48-run stand between the skipper

Roston Chase (24 in 43 balls, with four boundaries) and skipper Hope (26 in 36 balls, with three fours) and a knock of 32 in 73 balls (with four boundaries by Greaves, there was very little resistance by WI as they were skittled out for 162 by 44.1 overs. Mohammed Siraj (4/40) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) thrived on what was a green wicket, while Kuldeep Yadav (2/25) and Sundar (1/9) were also among the wickets with their spin.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 & 146 all out (Alick Athanaze 38, Justin Greeves 25, Ravindra Jadeja 4/54) vs India 448/5d (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2/90).

