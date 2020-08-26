Milan [Italy], Aug 26 (ANI): Inter Milan on Tuesday confirmed that Antonio Conte will remain the club's coach in the next season.

The club said the decision was made after a "constructive meeting" focused on continuity and strategy.

"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," the club said in a statement.

Conte witnessed a successful debut season in 2019-20 with the club.

Under him, Inter Milan finished second in Serie A and he also guided the club to the final of the Europa League, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of Sevilla. (ANI)

