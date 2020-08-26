The Indian Premier League 2020 is just a month away and the teams have started preparing for the upcoming edition. IPL 2020 will begin on September 19, 2020, and the teams have already reached UAE. The matches will be held across three major venues i.e. Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. T The teams are currently in quarantine as they per the norms laid down by the IPL governing council. However, the players have started sweating it out in their hotel rooms during as they have been isolated. The support staff has been keeping an eye on the players' progress via video calls. The social media has been full of videos and pictures of the players from different teams sweating it out in respective rooms. IPL 2020 Player Update: Suresh Raina Raps During Quarantine, Sends Kedar Jadhav ROFL (Watch Video)

Ahead of the IPL 2020, it was said that Chris Gayle would be absent from Kings XI Punjab after he attended the Usain Bolt's birthday party. The Jamaican sprinter had been tested positive with COVID-19. Thankfully, the Universe Boss has been tested negative and he will soon be joining the team along with the other players. KXIP newly crowned captain KL Rahul had also said that Chris Gayle is quite an important member of the team.

The BCCI officials in UAE are working towards the schedule of the tournament. “We know it is getting delayed but teams are taking stock of everything including recee of the venues. Stay assured schedules will be released before the end of this week”, declared Brijesh Patel, IPL Governing Council Chairman. The fans are eager for the schedules to get released.

