London, Aug 5 (PTI) Star England pacer Jofra Archer will miss the IPL, T20 World Cup and the Ashes because of a "recurrence of a stress fracture on his right elbow", the country's cricket board ECB announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old had undergone scans on his injured right elbow last week. The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that England fast bowler Jofra Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow last week.

"The scans revealed that he has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture of his right elbow," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"In response to these findings, he has been ruled out for the rest of the year and will miss the current LV= Insurance Test series against India, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and the Ashes series in Australia."

Archer had undergone an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow. He had returned to play last month.

The pacer will now take an extended break from cricket, with the injury due to be reviewed in the autumn.

Archer had been forced to miss matches during the South Africa tour last year, the India tour earlier this year and was also ruled out of the IPL due to his right elbow.

The ECB insisted the operation and stress fracture are not connected.

"The operation is not related to the stress fracture that sidelined the player previously.

"He will now spend time on an extended break from cricket before returning for a medical review in early autumn," the statement added.

