Madrid, Apr 18 (PTI) Argentina's World Cup-winning football star Paulo Dybala was on Friday announced as the ambassador for the Laureus Awards to be held here on Monday.

The 31-year-old forward, who has won five Serie A titles with Juventus and the World Cup in 2022, said he was looking forward to attending the 25th anniversary of the Laureus Awards in the company of several sporting legends, including tennis great Rafael Nadal, athletics legend Edwin Moses and former Australian cricket captain Steve Waugh, among others.

Also Read | 'Never Dreamt of Something Like This':Rohit Sharma Reflects on MCA Dedicating Wankhede Stadium Stand in His Honour.

"It is a huge honour to join Laureus as an Ambassador. I have been inspired to learn about the incredible work they do, and to see 'sport for good' in action.

"The Laureus mission, to use sport as a vehicle for societal change, is inspiring and I am looking forward to attending a special 25th anniversary Laureus Awards in the company of many sporting legends," said Dybala, who now plays for AS Roma.

Also Read | RR vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.

This year's event will be hosted by ski great Lindsey Vonn, who won the 'Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award' in 2011 and picked up the 'Laureus Spirit of Sport Award' eight years later.

Vonn made a comeback to competitive skiing in December at the age of 40 and secured her first World Cup podium finish in Idaho, USA last month.

Vonn is one of the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy whose votes determine the Laureus Award winners.

"It is a huge thrill to host the Awards once again. I enjoyed the experience virtually three years ago in Seville, but this time it will be even more special with everyone actually in attendance," said Vonn,

"I've been on both sides of the coin, thankfully I know what it's like to win a Laureus award, and I also know what it's like to vote. Having this perspective makes me appreciate how special Laureus is even more," she added.

Among other sporting legends who will be present on the occasion are cycling greats Mark Cavendish and Chris Hoy, footballing legends?? Cafu and Ruud Gullit, gymnasts Simone Biles and Nadia Comaneci, tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz, Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic, to name a few.

Full list of the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards Nominees:

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD: Carlos Alcaraz (Tennis); Mondo Duplantis (Athlletics), Léon Marchand (Swimming); Tadej Pogacar (Cycling); Max Verstappen (Motor Racing).

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD: Simone Biles (Gymnastics); Aitana Bonmatí (Football); Sifan Hassan (Athletics); Faith Kipyegon (Athletics); Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (Athletics); Aryna Sabalenka (Tennis).

LAUREUS WORLD TEAM OF THE YEAR AWARD: FC Barcelona Women's Team; Boston Celtics (Basketball); McLaren Team (Formula One); Real Madrid (Football); Spain Men's Football Team; USA Basketball Men's National Team.

LAUREUS WORLD BREAKTHROUGH OF THE YEAR AWARD: Julien Alfred (Athletics); Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Football); Summer McIntosh (Swimming); Letsile Tebogo (Athletics); Victor Wembanyama (Basketball); Lamine Yamal (Football).

LAUREUS WORLD COMEBACK OF THE YEAR AWARD: Rebeca Andrade (Gymnastics); Caeleb Dressel (Swimming); Lara Gut-Behrami (Alpine Skiing); Marc Márquez (Motor Cycling); Rishabh Pant (Cricket); Ariarne Titmus (Swimming).

LAUREUS WORLD ACTION SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD: Yuto Horigome (Skateboarding); Chloe Kim (Snowboarding); Caroline Marks (Surfing); Aleksandra Miroslaw (Speed Climbing); Tom Pidcock (Mountain Biking); Arisa Trew (Skateboarding).

LAUREUS WORLD SPORTPERSON OF THE YEAR WITH A DISABILITY AWARD: Catherine Debrunner (Para Athletics); Teresa Perales (Para Swimming); Tokito Oda (Wheelchair Tennis); Matt Stutzman (Para Archery); Jiang Yuyan (Para Swimming); Qu Zimo (Para Badminton).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)