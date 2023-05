Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra will headline the Indian line-up while world no 12 Nigeria's Aruna Quadri will be among the foreign players competing in the upcoming season of Ultimate Table Tennis.

The fourth season is scheduled to be held at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30 and the player draft will be held in Mumbai next month.

Also Read | KKR vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 68 in Kolkata.

From a pool of 40 available players, each team can choose two foreigners – one male and one female and four Indians – two male and two female. Every team has the right to retain one player from the previous season.

The Indian line-up will also include reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, who has just won back-to-back Nationals Titles, U-19 boys national title holder Payas Jain, Diya Chitale, S Fidel, R Snehit and Ankur Bhattacharjee.

Also Read | IPL 2023 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of PBKS vs RR T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Besides Aruna, World No. 32 Benedikt Duda of Germany, World No. 34 Omar Assar of Egypt, Alvaro Robles of Spain, who won a doubles silver at the 2019 World Championships, will also be part of the fourth seasom.

USA's Lily Zhang (WR24), Australia's Yangzi Liu (WR32), Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut (WR33) and Barbora Balazova of Slovakia (WR44) will be the international women's players in the draft pool.

The upcoming season will feature six teams: Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)