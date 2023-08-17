Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) Ashley Koli's second-half header handed Jamshedpur FC their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, as they beat Indian Navy football team by a solitary goal in Group B here on Thursday.

Ashley found the all-important winner in the 70th minute of the game.

Also Read | India’s Squad for Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Nears Full Fitness, Shreyas Iyer Still On His Way to Recovery; Sanju Samson Set to Miss Out, Says Report.

Mumbai City are sitting pretty at the top of the group with six points, while Jamshedpur and Mohammedan Sporting are on three points each.

Steven Dias made six changes to Jamshedpur's playing XI that went down 0-5 against Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

Also Read | 'People Don't Give Shikhar Dhawan the Credit He Deserves' Says Ravi Shastri Ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

It was end-to-end football from the word go with Ashley and Sadhu Marandi showing great intent for the Red Miners, while experienced P M Britto and Pintu Mahata were the main threats for Indian Navy upfront.

After a barren first half, the winner came in the 70th minute when Ashley headed in from a corner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)