Indian rowers Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bagged a silver medal in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls in the ongoing 4th Asian Para Games on Saturday. The mixed doubles pair claimed a podium finish with the timing of 8:50.71. Meanwhile, Dilip Mahadu Gavit secured a gold medal in men's T47 400m helping India reach the prestigious 100 medals mark at the Asian Para Games. He claimed the gold with a brilliant run time of 49.48 secs. Narayana Konganapalle, Anita Secure Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles Sculls PR3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023.

Narendra Modi Tweet

Congratulations to Anita and Narayana Konganapalle for their exceptional Silver Medal in Rowing - PR3 Mixed Double Sculls. Their teamwork and dedication have shone brilliantly! This achievement fills the nation with pride. pic.twitter.com/zNWXL3T41l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

Anita, Narayana Konganapalle Wins Silver Medal at Asian Para Games 2023

🥈🚣‍♂️ "SILVER STUNNERS, 🇮🇳 Para-Rowers! 🥈 Anita and Narayana Konganapalle bring home SILVER in PR3 Mixed Doubles Sculls with the timing of 8:50.71.🚣‍♂️✌️ Congratulations, Champions, for this outstanding achievement! 🌟👏 We are beaming with pride and joy. 🥳🎉… pic.twitter.com/hZgvA0arik — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

Dilip Mahadu Gavit Gold Medal at Asian Para Games 2023

It is the 1st Medal of the day, a GOLD at #AsianParaGames2022 🇮🇳 Such an incredible moment as Dilip Mahadu Gavit claims GOLD in Men's 400m - T47 event, with time of 49.48 secs Our hearts swell with pride and joy as we celebrate this achievement. Thank you, champion, for raising… pic.twitter.com/fawkUemtQP — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

For the first time, the Indian para contingent has won 100 medals, making this their most successful Para Asian Games campaign to date. The fact that India's para-athletes have surpassed the 100-medal milestone in the Asian Games is what makes this feat so noteworthy in the ongoing Games. The Indian contingent will look to continue its winning streak in Athletics, Chess, and Rowing on Saturday.

Indian para-athletes won a total of 17 medals, including 7 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze medals on Friday. Sheetal Devi started the day on a high note, earning gold in the Archery compound open event. Dharmaraj Solairaj won gold in the men's long jump T-64 event with a leap of 6.80 metres. Indian Athletes Create History With 111 Medals at Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2023.

Nitesh Kumar and Tarun from India won gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. India dominated the men's Badminton singles SL3 tournament, with two podium finishes. Pramod Bhagat won the coveted gold medal, while Nitesh Kumar took home the silver. Thulasimathi won gold in the Badminton women's singles SU5 division, defeating China's Quixia Yang 2-0. Earlier, Raman Sharma won gold in the men's 1500m T-38 event with a time of 4:20.80

