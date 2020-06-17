Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Sports News | ATK-Mohun Bagan Pvt. Ltd. to Have Five Directors

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 10:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | ATK-Mohun Bagan Pvt. Ltd. to Have Five Directors

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The merged entity of Indian Super League, ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Ltd. will have five directors, it was revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Government of India website of MCA, the new club will have five directors in ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan duo of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta along with two other members Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra.

Also Read | How to Watch Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Live Streaming in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Italian Cup Football Match.

ATK co-owner Parekh was unavailable for a comment.

With this, an official announcement of the name and logo of the club, which was earlier slated for a June 1 launch, is expected to be unveiled soon.

Also Read | UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Set to Resume in August, Final to Be Played in Lisbon.

Three-time ISL champions ATK owned by RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group had in January acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in India's oldest football club, Mohun Bagan, who won their fifth league trophy this year.

At the time of merger, Goenka had announced that the new entity would be known as ATK-Mohun Bagan but the official unveiling was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATK-Mohun Bagan will also compete in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2021 by virtue of Mohun Bagan's I-League winning slot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement