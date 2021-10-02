Queensland [Australia], October 2 (ANI): Having played some positive cricket on the first two days of the pink-ball Test, the Indian batters surprisingly went into the shell on the third morning as the Mithali Raj-led side went past the 350-run mark against Australia in the opening session here at the Carrara Oval on Saturday.

At the dinner break, India's score read 359/7 with Deepti Sharma (58*) unbeaten at the crease. Ellyse Perry dismissed Pooja Vastrakar (13) off the third delivery of the 143rd over and that saw the umpires call for the dinner break.

Looking at how rain played spoilsport on the opening two days of the ongoing Test, one would have expected to see the Indian batters score at a brisk pace and declare their innings. But Australia bowled a tight line and length to make run-scoring difficult.

Resuming Day 3 on 276/5, overnight batters Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia saw off the first hour with relatable ease, adding 35 more runs to the total. The 45-run stand for the sixth wicket finally came to an end in the 127th over as Stella Campbell dismissed Bhatia (22), reducing India to 319/6.

Deepti went past her fifty in the 138th over of the innings and along with Pooja, she kept on moving the scoreboard slowly and steadily. However, right on the cusp of the dinner break, Vastrakar (13) ended up losing her wicket to Perry and this brought an end to the 40-run seventh wicket stand.

Brief Scores: India 359/7 (Smriti Mandhana 127, Deepti Sharma 58*; Sophie Molineux 2-45) vs Australia. (ANI)

