New Delhi [India] May 4 (ANI): Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been officially named as Bangladesh's T20I captain, while offspinner Mahedi Hasan has been appointed as his vice-captain for the seven away T20Is against UAE and Pakistan in May-June 2025, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo.

Litton takes over from Najmul Hossain Shanto in the position after the 26-year-old stepped down as Bangladesh's T20I captain earlier this year.

Litton had also captained Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series in the West Indies last December, as Shanto was unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Bangladesh had achieved a clean sweep against the hosts, winning 3-0.

Litton has led Bangladesh in one Test, seven ODIs, and four T20Is, but this is the first time that he has been named full-time captain in any format.

The 30-year-old was recently ruled out of PSL 2025, where he was part of Karachi Kings, after he sustained a finger injury during training. He has since recovered.

Shanto, on the other hand, is among the five players who have rejoined Bangladesh's T20I team. In addition to him, the national selectors have also added Towhid Hridoy, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam to the 16-member team.

Bangladesh will initially participate in two T20Is against the UAE in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. Following that, they will depart for Pakistan to engage in a five-match T20I series that starts on May 25. The series will wrap up on June 3.

Bangladesh squad for T20Is in UAE and Pakistan

Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-capt), Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam. (ANI)

