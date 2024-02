Munich, Feb 2 (AP) Bayern Munich added Spanish forward Bryan Zaragoza sooner than expected, bringing him in Thursday rather than after the season to give coach Thomas Tuchel immediate options for his injury-depleted squad.

Bayern agreed in December to sign Zaragoza after the season from Spanish club Granada, but forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have since picked up injuries.

Bayern said a loan deal has been agreed so that Zaragoza can join the German champion immediately, before his permanent contract takes effect later.

“In football you always have to be flexible, and so we've reacted to the current situation,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said in a statement.

The 22-year-old Zaragoza scored six goals in 21 games for Granada in the Spanish league this season. He made his only appearance to date for the Spanish national team in October.

Zaragoza is the third arrival during this transfer window for the Bayern first team. Eric Dier was signed on loan from Tottenham to add depth in the center of defense, and Bayern brought in right back Sacha Boey from Galatasaray in a deal potentially worth more than 35 million euros ($38 million).

Also Thursday, Bayern confirmed the signing of 16-year-old Swedish forward Jonah Kusi-Asare from Swedish club AIK, where he made his senior debut in August. Freund said Kusi-Asare has “enormous potential.”

Eintracht Frankfurt signed 21-year-old French striker Hugo Ekitiké on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season with an option to buy. It comes five months after Frankfurt sold striker Randal Kolo Muani to PSG in a move that played a part in limiting Ekitike's game time there.

Frankfurt also sent 20-year-old Paxten Aaronson on loan to Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem until the end of the season. The United States midfielder needs more playing time, Frankfurt said.

Stuttgart signed Mahmoud Dahoud on loan from Brighton as the third-place Bundesliga team aims to keep up its chase for Champions League qualification, something that seemed all but impossible at the start of the season.

The Germany midfielder had joined Brighton from Borussia Dortmund last summer but only played 14 games in all competitions since then and last played for Brighton on Dec. 9.

Werder Bremen signed 19-year-old midfielder Isak Hansen-Aarøen from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee. (AP)

