New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Indian women's team is all set to get a new physiotherapist as well as strength and conditioning coach, both of whom will be based out of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the next two years.

The BCCI has invited applications for both positions which falls under the purview of the Sports Science & Medicine which is also expected to get a new boss with the departure of Nitin Patel.

The physio and trainer (S&C coach) will work at the Centre of Excellence as well as travel with the Indian women' team on domestic and international assignments.

The physio's post is being vacated by Akanksha Satyavanshi and S&C coach for women was Anand Date. Both are moving on from their respective positions.

A major requirement for both positions is certification course in advance life support (for physios), basic life support (for trainers) along with a degree in trauma management. The certification course needs to be completed in the last two years for the interested candidates.

A physio with 10 years of experience will be given preference.

"These positions are integral to the Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) team, providing high-performance support services to enhance player performance and implement effective injury management and prevention protocols," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying in a press release.

"The successful candidates will work in a multidisciplinary environment, contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in India," he added.

