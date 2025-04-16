MI vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 33 . The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently going on and fans are enjoying some exciting cricketing action. Sometimes when games are too thrilling, they doubt that there has to be some kind of pre-decided things going on. Otherwise, going by simple logic, it was not possible for a certain team to make these many games to make things this close. With the association of online gambling sites with sports, the credibility of the IPL and other franchise T20 leagues have been threatened more.

Although, in reality, IPL is overseen by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU). The ACSU makes sure the IPL doesn’t see another incident like the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings one in 2013.

Amid this, according to a report from Cricbuzz, has issued a caution to all stakeholders of the IPL about attempts to entice participants into potentially corrupt activities. The BCCI has cautioned the owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators that a businessman with dubious credentials is actively seeking to trap individuals involved in the league. The ACSU seems to believe that a businessman from Hyderabad, with clear links to punters, bookies and past and proven records of involvement in corrupt activities, is trying to befriend participants. The ACSU has urged all IPL stakeholders to report any interactions with the businessman and also disclose any possible connections or engagements with him.

The ACSU is also understood to have urged all parties involved in the league to exercise caution. Teams and individuals have been asked to remain alert and report any relevant approaches. The individual's modus operandi is said to involve luring unsuspecting targets with expensive gifts, including jewellery. The individual in question is reportedly attempting to get himself close to the IPL participants by masquerading as a fan. He has allegedly been spotted at the team hotels and in the matches, making efforts to befriend players and staff, and inviting potential targets to private parties. There is also information of him offering gifts not only to team members but also to their families.

Previously, the ACSU had told the teams that advancing technology has increased their challenges and urged all involved in the league to be alert. Seeking cooperation from all, the BCCI said it is determined and committed to taking every step in its power to prevent corrupt practices that undermine the integrity of the sport of cricket.

