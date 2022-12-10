Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Two-time Delhi Half Marathon winner Andamlak Belihu of Ethiopia will be the star attraction in the seventh edition of the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K here on December 18.

Belihu, who won the Delhi Half Marathon in 2018 and 2019 and finished runner-up in 2020 with a timing of 58 minutes and 54 seconds, is fresh from achieving his personal best timing of 2:06.40s at the Berlin Marathon.

He managed to keep up with two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge but fell short against the Kenyan, who smashed his own world record to win the Berlin race with 2:01:09s.

Other international elite men runners include Djibouti's national half marathon recorder holder Ibrahim Hassan, Turkey's multiple European cross country champion Aras Kaya and Eritrea's Berhane Tesfay, who finished third at this year's Munich Marathonwith an impressive timing of 2:08:10s.

The women's elite line-up include 2022 Tokyo Marathon runner-up Ashete Bekere of Ethiopia and the 2019 TSK 25K runner-up Desi Jisa of Bahrain.

The elite men's and women's winners will take home USD 7,500 each. The runner-ups will get richer by an Event Record bonus of USD 3,000.

