London [UK], October 7 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes has undergone a second operation to address ongoing issues with the finger that he injured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while playing for Rajasthan Royals in April.

Stokes had two screws and scar tissue removed from the index finger of his left hand.

"He will now undergo an intensive period of rehabilitation for the next four weeks under the supervision of the ECB's medical team," said the ECB in an official statement.

In July, the ECB had confirmed that England men's all-rounder Ben Stokes will take an indefinite break from all cricket with immediate effect.

"The ECB fully supports Ben's decision, and we will continue to help him during this period away from the game," ECB had said in a statement.

Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, Ashley Giles, said: "Ben has shown tremendous courage to open up about his feelings and wellbeing."

"Our primary focus has always been and will continue to be the mental health and welfare of all of our people. The demands on our athletes to prepare and play elite sport are relentless in a typical environment, but the ongoing pandemic has acutely compounded this," he added. (ANI)

