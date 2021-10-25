London [UK], October 25 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan termed all-rounder Ben Stokes' inclusion in the Ashes squad as the "best news" on Monday.

Stokes on Monday was added to the England men's Test squad for the Ashes tour of Australia.

The all-rounder, who has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on November 4.

"The best news to wake up too. Ben Stokes back involved & on the plane to Australia ..#Ashes," Vaughan tweeted.

Stokes is ready to return to competitive cricket following his break from the game at the end of July to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes in an official release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he added.

The Ashes will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

