Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 17 (ANI): Day 6 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship featured two Division 'B' and four Division 'A' matches. Hockey Association of Bihar and Hockey Bengal won their respective matches as Division 'B' concluded.

Hockey Chandigarh and Delhi have won Pool A and Pool B, respectively, and are promoted to Division 'A' for the next year, while Hockey Himachal and Assam Hockey have been relegated to Division 'C'. Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Punjab won their Division A matches of the day in Jalandhar, Punjab, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In the first Division 'B' match of the day, Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Assam Hockey 4-3 in Pool B. Nandlal Shah (18', 47') scored a brace along with goals from Md Alishan Ahmad (1') and Ranjan Kumar (6') for Hockey Association of Bihar. Sadique Ahmed (6'), Ashish Kumar (26') and Rohan Ekka (57') were the three scorers for Assam Hockey.

In the last match of Division 'B', Hockey Bengal enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. Bijay Shaw (3'), Captain Prince Gabriyal Dhan (7'), Aman Kumar Thakur (36') and Karan Shaw (37') scored goals for Hockey Bengal while Naveen Prasad (60') scored a late and only goal for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In the first Division 'A' fixture of the day, Hockey Association of Odisha won against Hockey Karnataka in Pool D with a narrow scoreline of 2-1. Nitesh Sharma (37') scored the opening goal of the game for Hockey Karnataka. Still, Ritik Lakra (50') and Aryan Xess (51') scored back-to-back goals in the final quarter to help Hockey Association of Odisha win three points in their first match of the tournament.

In the next Division 'A' match, Hockey Haryana registered a dominant 5-0 victory over Manipur Hockey in Pool C. Sunil (15'), Chirag (27'), Navraj Singh (50'), Rahul (56') and Ansh Kamboj (59') were the goalscorers for Hockey Haryana, the Hockey India press release added.

In the next fixture of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Jharkhand 2-0 in Pool B. Ujjwal Pal (26') scored from a penalty corner in the second quarter, followed by a field goal from Satyam Pandey (32') in the third quarter to seal the win for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the final Division 'A' match of the day, Hockey Punjab enjoyed a slim 3-2 win over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in Pool A. Om Rajnesh Saini (3'), Lovenoor Singh (14') and Japnit Singh (41') scored goals for Hockey Punjab. Mohd Anas (19') and Sohil Ali (39') scored the two goals for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

