La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2025-26 as they will take on Espanyol in their opening encounter away from home. Atletico Madrid finished the last season empty handed. They finished third in the La Liga, 12 points behind champions Barcelona. Their campaigns in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey also ended being a disappointment. They featured in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 but Diego Simeone's team had an unfortunate exit from the group stages. They have returned with more determination and the aim to do better this season. New signings David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena and Thiago Almada are all in line to make their debuts for Atletico Madrid in this game. Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona, La Liga 2025–26: Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal Score As Defending Champions Kickstart New Season With Win.

Espanyol won eleven, lost eighteen and drew nine matches in La Liga last season to collect 42 points, and it proved to be just about enough to remain in the division, finishing two points ahead of 18th-placed Leganes. They are entering the La Liga this season with some confidence as Manolo Gonzalez's side played six pre-season friendlies and won four of them, including a morale-boosting 2-2 draw with Premier League side Newcastle United. At home, they will leave no stone unturned to put Atletico Madrid under pressure.

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid Date Monday, August 18 Time 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid in their first match of La Liga 2025-26 on Saturday, August 18. The Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the RCDE Stadium, Barcelona, Spain and it will start at 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Real Madrid Hosts Franco Mastantuono's Presentation Ceremony at Valdebebas; Argentina Youngster Starts His Los Blancos Journey On 18th Birthday (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Espanyol vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Expect Atletico Madrid to get past Espanyol by a narrow scoreline.

