Sao Paulo, Jun 14 (AP) Brazil will have four teams, more than any other country, in the expanded Club World Cup kicking off this weekend in the United States. But for Palmeiras, the competition holds a special meaning: winning it would provide some redemption.

Under coach Abel Ferreira since 2020, Palmeiras lifted two Copa Libertadores titles, plus Brazilian league, cup, and state championships. Even before Ferreira, it boasted another South American crown and 11 league titles.

The only major trophy missing is a world champions' title.

Other Brazilian clubs like Fluminense and Botafogo, also in the tournament, have never won it either. But the problem for Palmeiras and its 16 million fans stems from its three local rivals, Corinthians, Sao Paulo, and Santos, having all won it at least twice.

That has led to over two decades of memes, jokes, and insults. It could all come back for the third time in five years for Palmeiras.

"It's true that we have a 10% chance of winning this tournament," Ferreira said in early May.

"So we'll fight for these 10% starting with our first goal, getting through the group stage. We deserve to be there."

Tough group rivals

Palmeiras qualified as 2021 Copa Libertadores winners. Its group stage rivals are Portugal's Porto, Egypt's Al Ahly, and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

Fans like Matheus Flor sees a better chance of “ending the world title curse” later this year in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, a shorter format with fewer teams, if Palmeiras wins its fourth Copa Libertadores title.

“The shortened version is more feasible; playing a European team just once in a final gives us more hope,” Flor said.

“I'd spend money to go to Dubai, Tokyo, wherever, if I saw a chance of winning. This time, I think we're not too excited because we know the joke will likely continue.”

Key Palmeiras players, like 18-year-old winger Estêvão, midfielder Raphael Veiga, and defender Gustavo Gómez, might not remain after the tournament.

Previous chances

Palmeiras has had three earlier shots at a world title. In 1999, they lost the Intercontinental Cup 1-0 to Manchester United. Twenty-two years later, they suffered a 1-0 semifinal defeat to Mexico's Tigres in the Club World Cup, finishing fourth. A year later, more heartbreak came with a 2-1 extra time loss to Chelsea.

Many Palmeiras fans cling to the 1951 Copa Rio title as world champion status, though FIFA doesn't officially equate it with the Intercontinental Cup and modern Club World Cup. That tournament saw Palmeiras beat Juventus 3-2 on aggregate.

Palmeiras finished the current Copa Libertadores group stage with the most points and is also contending for the league title.

Its first Club World Cup match is Sunday against Porto in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Most soccer fans in Sao Paulo will likely be watching.

Ever-hopeful Palmeiras fan Flor is pleased his team is once again the focus of rivals.

“Of course we want to end the joke forever, but no club's greatness depends on lifting this title. We're already great, the biggest winner in Brazil for a very long time," Flor said.

“One day we'll get it, and they'll all shut up." (AP)

