Bhubaneswar, Dec 5 (PTI) Miles Bukkens slammed a hat-trick to help Netherlands beat Belgium 6-4 and end their campaign at the fifth position in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Sunday.

Bukkens scored from a field effort in the eighth minute before converting two penalty corners in the 20th and 27th minutes.

Also Read | Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Brent van Bijnen (15th), Guus Jansen (39th) and Casper van der Veen (50th) were the other goal getters for the Dutch side.

Last edition's runners-up side Belgium tried to make a valiant fight back and scored four goals through Thibault Deplus (25th) , Roman Duvekot (36th, 38th) and Jeff de Winter (52nd) but it eventually turned out to be too late.

Also Read | Women's Asian Championship 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, India Schedule 7 Squad, Live Streaming, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About the Hockey Tournament.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Pau Cunill (49, 55th, 58th) scored a hat-trick, while Eduard de De Iganicio-Simo struck a field goal in the seventh minute as Spain defeated Malaysia 4-1 to finish in the seventh spot.

For Malaysia, Akhimullah Anuar scored the lone goal from a field strike in the fourth minute in the seventh-eighth place classification game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)