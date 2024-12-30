Melbourne, Dec 30 (PTI) Australia set India a 340-run target in the fourth Test after being bowled out for 234 on the final day here on Monday.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five wicket haul, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (3/70) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/33).

Also Read | Magnus Carlsen To Participate at FIDE World Blitz Championship 2024 After Dispute Over Jeans is Resolved.

Bumrah had entered record books by completing his 200 wickets on Sunday.

Resuming on their overnight sore of 228/9, Australia number 10 and 11, Nathan Lyon (41 off 55) and Scott Boland (15 not out off 74), added six runs in the morning session before Bumrah trapped the former leg before.

Also Read | IND 1/0 in 1 Over (Target 340) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 4th Test 2024 Day 5: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Start Run-Chase.

Australia had gained a 105-run first inning lead after bowling out India for 369 in their first essay.

Brief scores: Australia 474 & 234 all out in 83.4 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 70, Pat Cummins 41, Nathan Lyon 41; Jasprit Bumrah 5/57, Mohammed Siraj 3/66)

India 369 all out in 119.3 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 114, Yashasvi Jaiswal 82; Scott Boland 3/57).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)